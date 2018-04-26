Gujarat govt's water conservation mission has no checks in place

Gujarat government is going overboard with the water conservation drive to be kicked off on May 1. Under the drive, work will be given to private organisations but the government does not have any system to inspect the work they carry out.

The government is going to pay NGOs and other organisations for dredging and desilting check dams, lakes and other water bodies, but no third-party inspection system has been set up as part of the mechanism.

The drive, 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan', will run for the whole month of May. The NGOs, private builders or contractors can do dredging and desilting in water bodies, and construct check dams so that more water can be collected rather than being wasted.

In 2002 and 2009, the government had initiated a similar drive, but almost all the bori-band dams collapsed in a few months. Irregularities in construction of check dams and dredging and desilting were also reported during the audit by agencies including the CAG. The state has not yet decided on third-party inspection or real-time monitoring of the work under the latest drive.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel dodged a reply when asked about the the absence of the check system. Instead he said, "We have decided that the payment to the concerned agencies will be made during May 1-31 and the measurement of works will be done on May 31. The agencies will be paid accordingly, even if they complete the whole work thereafter."

The agencies that are assigned the tasks of water collection and conservation at different places will have to arrange the machinery and manpower required for the job, and the government will pay them for fuel daily. The final payment will be made after May 31.

"The government is going to pay only 50 per cent of the total payment against the work; the rest will be given from the funds collected from donors. If there is no donor available for the work in underdevelopped areas like tribal or interior parts, the government will bear full expenditure," Patel said.