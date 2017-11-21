After scuffle between PAAS and Congress workers, Hardik Patel may make 'revelation' today

A PAAS volunteer close to him indicated that Hardik can expose the nexus between some PAAS and BJP leaders on Tuesday

A day after PAAS and Congress workers engaged into a scuffle following the announcement of the party's first list of candidates late on Sunday, PAAS convener Hardik Patel maintained silence on Monday.

Hardik was to address rallies in Rajkot and Gondal town on Monday but these were called off. A PAAS volunteer close to him indicated that Hardik can expose the nexus between some PAAS and BJP leaders on Tuesday, "Hardik knows that Dinesh Bambhaniya and other PAAS leaders have been doing this (altercation with Congress workers) under the guise of PAAS convener. They did not get tickets from Congress and BJP instigated them on Sunday night."

Taking a jibe at Dinesh, Dharmik Malaviya and others, Hardik tweeted on Monday morning, "Never take a dip in colours of politics, that you cannot see the sacrifices of gallant youth. Please recall the promises that you had once made." He also tweeted couplets of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the afternoon.

While being at a farmhouse of Congress leader Lalit Kagthara at Taraghdi village on Rajkot-Jamnagar Highway amid tight police security, Hardik avoided meeting mediapersons or others and left for Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, former PAAS convener Lalit Vasoya filed a nomination from Dhoraji Upleta seat in Rajkot district on Monday. Vasoya had resigned as PAAS member on Sunday morning. Vasoya said, "Dinesh Bambhaniya and others are trying to dominate the Patel community. They are not the ones who have to decide everything. I have filed a nomination and I will contest polls come what may."

Bambhaniya said, "Vasoya has stabbed the back of the Patel community. He used quota agitation as a stepping stone for his political career. Those who got ticket from Congress should return to PAAS. We have not declared support to Congress, and therefore it would not be right to contest polls as Congress candidate."