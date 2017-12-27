Trending#

Five fresh faces in new Vijay Rupani cabinet

Vijay Rupani


Vijay Rupani 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
  Wednesday 27 December 2017 3:16 IST
 

   
   
   


In the 20-member cabinet of Vijay Rupani, there are five new faces. These faces includes a senior leader like RC Faldu and four-time MLA Raman Patkar.

 
Ishwar Parmar, Kishor Kanani and Vibhavari Dave got their second term as MLA.

 
Many senior leaders and ministers lost in the recent Assembly polls with the total tally of 99 members in the house. So, BJP was almost pushed to cherry-pick some fresh faces in the Cabinet. MLA from Jamnagar (South) seat and former Gujarat BJP president RC Faldu were lucky enough to secure the berth in the Cabinet this time. Faldu had lost the polls in 2012 elections but succeeded in winning this time when the Patel community was up in arms against the BJP, especially in the Saurashtra region. Faldu was elected as an MLA twice in the past polls held in 1998 and 2002.

 
