Fire at chemical godown, 1 dead

A major fire broke out in a chemical solvent godown in Narol on Saturday, killing the owner of the godown and injuring around ten firefighters. The godown was illegal and did not have required fire safety measures in place, according to official sources.

Jayesh Khadia, Divisional Fire Officer, said, "The reason behind the fire has yet to be ascertained. The FSL department is investigating further. We have found one body inside the godown."

The owner of the godown, which belonged to Vishnu Enterprises, located in Parshottam estate, behind Cozy hotel, has been identified as Pokar Ram Benoy, 40. A native of Rajasthan, Benoy used to reside in Ghodasar here.

The fire broke out around 1 pm at the godown. Five teams of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service department were deployed to douse the flames. The fire spread quickly because of solvent and thinner containers stored in the godown. Soon, more fire engines were dispatched to the spot, while a police team reached the spot to manage crowds. It took six hours and 21 firefighting vehicles to bring the fire under control and douse the flames. Firefighters were still trying to put out the burning embers till late night.

According to fire officers, the godown was illegal and its owner was served notices several times for not following fire safety guidelines. Officers have put the number of illegal godowns in the city at 10 and most of them, according to officers, lack fire safety measures.

A total of 10 firemen were injured. While two were under observation at L G Hospital, the others were discharged.

