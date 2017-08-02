CM to skip b’day celebrations, spend time with victims today

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has decided not to celebrate his 56th birthday on Wednesday and will dedicate the day to the flood victims of Banaskantha and Patan. It is also likely that he will make a relief announcement as “his birthday gift” to those affected.

Rupani said, “I have decided not to celebrate my birthday this time and will dedicate the day to the flood victims of north Gujarat. I can feel their pain after staying here for the past few days.”

The chief minister visited affected areas in Dantiwada and other places on Tuesday morning and conducted a meeting with senior officials of the state government, including chief secretary Dr JN Singh, in the night.

A senior bureaucrat in the government said, “The CM has decided to make a big announcement on Wednesday. Affected people in this region will get special loans, assistance and benefits of different government schemes. This could be in the form of tax relaxations for a certain duration among others.”

As per government records, a total 224 deaths have been reported across Gujarat, of which the state has paid compensation in 116 cases.