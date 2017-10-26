City's 'Satyarthi' gets Ashoka fellowship

Ashoka is one of the largest networks of social entrepreneurs world-wide with over 3,000 Ashoka Fellows in 60 countries creating large-scale impact through new innovations

Gaurang Raval, 34, co-founder of Ahmedabad-based youth organisation 'Sauhard' has been awarded the prestigious Ashoka Fellowship. Gaurang joins a group of visionaries that include Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia and Nobel Peace Prize winners Muhammad Yunus and Kailash Satyarthi.

Ashoka is one of the largest networks of social entrepreneurs world-wide, with over 3,000 Ashoka Fellows in 60 countries creating large-scale impact through new innovations. Founded by Bill Drayton in 1980, Ashoka is an international network that is driving the social sector and offering a platform for people dedicated to changing the world.

Its website says, "For Fellows in the launch phase, Ashoka provides a living stipend for an average of three years, allowing them to focus full-time on building their institutions and spreading their ideas."

Raval has been working on youth development and conflict resolution since last 12 years and has led various campaigns at local and national level. He has also won Open Space media Fellowship, Change Looms Leadership Fellowship and Clinton Fellowship before he was recently awarded the Ashoka Fellowship.

"In last 10 years, I have worked for youth development under the banner of 'Sauhard'. My focus has been on how to channelise the energy of the youth. This the base of my selection at Ashoka Fellowship," he said.

"I got to know about selection for fellowship on Wednesday. We want to create more leaders. The youth trained under Sauhard know how to tackle conflict rather than the majority of youth engaged in creating it nowadays," added Raval.

He said one Bhavik was trained under Sauhard and now he has set up a parallel education centre at his village, Shersha.