Chopper service at Ceramic Expo for foreign buyers

The much-awaited ceramic exhibition will be held from November 16 -19 at Mahatma Mandir Exhibition Centre on the sprawling helipad ground in Gandhinagar. What's luring this year for the odd 2,000 foreign buyers, who are expected to arrive from across 30 countries, is the chopper service they will be able to avail to fly to the event.

The people will also be able to visit the factories of ceramics producers in Morbi and half the expense will be borne by the local industry association. However, the move will shorten the time to finalise the deal, say some of the key industry players.

"This is the first time that we have hired a chopper service. If a local player feels that by facilitating a factory visit to a buyer, the deal is likely to be expedited, he can choose a buyer," said Nilesh Jetpariya, president of Morbi Ceramics Association.

The event will be spread across 50,000 square metres, with more than 250 exhibitors, over 400 brands and ceramics in several sizes and designs under one roof.

Local players from Morbi had visited 65 countries in the run up to the expo to invite the buyers. Special attention is being paid to potential markets of the USA, Europe and Australia, where the penetration from the players of Morbi is very less.

India has the second largest tiles market in the world. While the global tiles production grew at an annualised rate of 6.3% for the period 2006-2013, tiles production in India grew almost double at 12.0% during the same period. Ceramic tiles that accounts for close to 60% of the total tiles demand in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% for the period 2014-2019.

"Ceramics industry, in line with the key agenda of the Government of India of Make in India, Skill India, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan amongst others. It is our constant endeavour to keep innovating and contribute to the country's economic growth and create further employment across states. The industry contributes close to $ 4 billion in revenues and employ more than 10 lakhs skilled and unskilled personnel,"said Jetparia, who is also the President of the expo.

THE ATTRACTIONS

2,000 buyers from over 30 countries will visit the exhibition

Nov. 16 -19 are the dates when the expo will be held

250 exhibitors will participate in the event