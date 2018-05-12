Ahmedabad to get 25 parking lots, AMC plans one on SG road

With the number of vehicles increasing rapidly in the city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to allocate more space for parking.

The civic body has identified 25 open plots across the city for parking vehicles.

They are using the plots for parking on trial basis right now. The AMC will finalise them and make a formal announcement after an assessment of the pilot project.

"We are going to do impact assessment of the parking space based on usage," said Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar.

"There are two to three plots in new west zone that are getting very good response. Gradually, we are going to provide proper infrastructure at these plots. There will be demarcation for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The area will be covered with a proper shed and toilet facility."

The civic body is also looking at a multi-storeyed parking unit at SG Highway.

"The location of the multi-storeyed parking unit is not yet finalised. But it will be in Boadakdev around Sindhu Bhavan road. We are still in the process of identifying more spaces," said a senior AMC official.

The civic body's plan to use up open plots for parking will not only put an end to citizens' woes but also keep the plots free from encroachment.

The AMC has recently converted a space at Bhadra Plaza into a parking lot, and sources said the swift action was taken overnight to stop street vendors from encroaching the land. The civic body is also in the process of coming up with a new parking policy. "We are drafting the policy and that will be finalised soon," the commissioner added.