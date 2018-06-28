Ahmedabad: Rickshaw driver held for lynching beggar

The Vadaj police on Wednesday arrested one person in connection with the murder of a woman beggar, who was lynched on the suspicion of being a child-lifter on Tuesday.

Vadaj police said that they arrested Kirti Makwana, 25, a resident of Vasuki Nagar in Nava Vadaj, a rickshaw driver by profession, in connection with the lynching of Shantidevi Nath. Makwana was a part of the 30-40 member mob that attacked Shantidevi and three other women who were begging for alms near Vadaj.

"Makwana was arrested from the scene of the incident. Names of seven to eight other persons have also come up, which are being verified. We are going through the available evidence and will be making more arrests soon," Vadaj PI Jignesh Rathwa, said.

Shantidevi and some other women were lynched by the mob that relied on false information being spread on social media and believed the beggars to be child-lifters. Shantidevi was rushed to Asarwa Civil Hospital, where she was declared dead. The other women escaped with injuries and are recovering.

The incident took place five days after two men, who were also beggars, were mercilessly thrashed in Devbhumi Dwarka by a mob on the suspicion of being child-lifters. A clip warning residents about a gang of 300 child-lifters went viral and misled the mob.

FAKE NEWS