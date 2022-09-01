'Serial killer' on spree in Madhya Pradesh, smashes heads of sleeping security guards in Sagar

Representational Image

Residents in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district are in a state of terror after another security guard was killed by an unknown person on Wednesday night in Sagar's Motinagar area.

The "unknown person" has put Sagar in a panic, since four incidences of identical attacks have been reported so far, with three confirmed killings and two deaths in the last 48 hours.

Uttam Rajak, Kalyan Lodhi, and Shamburam Dubey, all security personnel between the ages of 50 and 60, were all murdered.

Mangal Ahirwar, a guard on duty in Moti Nagar on Tuesday night, was the fourth and most recent victim, according to a report in the Times of India. Ahirwar was taken to the hospital with fatal wounds and was in critical condition.

According to police, a serial killer is targeting sleeping security guards and is using hammers, stones, and spades to smash their heads.

Madhya Pradesh | Another watchman (third case in 3 days) was murdered last night. The watchman was murdered in Sagar's Motinagar area. Searches for the suspected murderer are underway: Vikram Singh Kushwaha, ASP, Sagar https://t.co/JUxouu0PCJ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 1, 2022

Police said in the first case the unidentified accused killed a guard by smashing his head with a hammer, and in the second stone was used.

“Police have got some important leads and are also interrogating the suspects,” said VS Kushwaha, ASP, Sagar.

The killings began in May when the body of a security guard for a bridge construction company was discovered beneath the Makronia police station area. Uttam Rajak, 58, a security guard at the overbridge that was still being built on the Makronia-Bandra route, was identified as the deceased.

Rajak's head was crushed with a stone while he was asleep, and the police found that a shoe had been placed on his face. Officials from the Makronia police station have not yet discovered any important hints about who the accused is.

However, up until the murder of a security guard at Sagar's Arts and Commerce College on Tuesday morning, it was a "normal" case for the police.

Officials held a closed-door meeting at the Sagar police headquarters on Wednesday morning as the back-to-back murders spread terror in the area. Each investigator has been assigned a specific function, and plans have been laid out to catch the murderer, the TOI report said.