Manipur violence update: Army conducts flag marches, shoot at sight ordered

Manipur violence

Manipur violence: Violent protests over a high court order forcing the state administration to include Meiteis under the Scheduled Tribes category have reopened a decade-old rift in Manipur. On the day of Chief Minister Biren Singh's visit to Churachandpur on April 28, tribal organisations in Manipur called for a 12-hour total shutdown in protest over the state government's survey on protected and/or reserved forests and village evictions.

The order was issued a day after the 'Tribal Solidarity March' protests organised by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur (ATSUM) became violent in various locations. Following a Manipur High Court order from April 19, the march was organised in opposition to the demand for the Meitei community in the state to be classified as a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Here are the top 10 latest updates on the Manipur violence situation: