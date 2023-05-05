Manipur violence update: Army conducts flag marches, shoot at sight ordered

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Manipur violence: Violent protests over a high court order forcing the state administration to include Meiteis under the Scheduled Tribes category have reopened a decade-old rift in Manipur. On the day of Chief Minister Biren Singh's visit to Churachandpur on April 28, tribal organisations in Manipur called for a 12-hour total shutdown in protest over the state government's survey on protected and/or reserved forests and village evictions.
The order was issued a day after the 'Tribal Solidarity March' protests organised by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur (ATSUM) became violent in various locations. Following a Manipur High Court order from April 19, the march was organised in opposition to the demand for the Meitei community in the state to be classified as a Scheduled Tribe (ST).
Here are the top 10 latest updates on the Manipur violence situation:
- Manipur government issues “shoot at sight” orders; said all magistrates could issue when “persuasion, warning and reasonable force have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled”
- Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung neighbourhood of Churachandpur district to protest the Meiteis' desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) classification, which predominates in the Imphal Valley.
- The Centre, according to officials, is constantly observing the state's position. The neighbouring states are mobilising their paramilitary forces. Meanwhile, according to news source PTI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding discussions with the Chief Ministers of bordering states.
- Armed forces, including the army and paramilitary units, have been stationed in Manipur, and flag marches are being performed to maintain order following the outbreak of unrest on May 3.
- Over 9,000 people were displaced by the widespread rioting that broke out in Manipur which required the deployment of 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles.
- Approximately 4,000 people were given shelter in Army and Assam Rifles Company Operating Bases and state government premises at various locations, according to Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, Defence PRO in Guwahati. Through rescue efforts, more than 7,500 civilians have been evacuated.
- The Meiteis, who make up the majority of Manipur's population (roughly 64.6%), argued in their case before the High Court that they were recognised as a tribe before the princely state of Manipur and the Union of India merged in 1949 and that they lost that identity as a tribe as a result.
- "Fake videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of the attack on Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only," tweeted SpearCorps.IndianArmy.
- A night curfew has also been implemented in a number of the state's districts in addition to the prohibition of big gatherings. The imposition of Section 144 was accompanied by a five-day ban on internet access. Police fired tear gas shells at the crowd to break up the fight between protesters and security personnel.
- Following reports of violence in Manipur, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called an emergency meeting on Thursday to ensure the safety of students from Meghalaya.