Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

DC IPL Team 2023 Players List, Full Squad

The Delhi Capitals (DC) acquired numerous important names to their star-studded squad during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23.

DC began the one-day event with a purse of Rs 19.45 crore and just five places to fill. The Delhi-based franchise's first mini-auction buy was dynamic English batsman Phil Salt. The team was able to get the 26-year-old for INR 2 crore.

They spend 50 lakh for experienced Indian seamer Ishant Sharma and 5.5 crore for Bengal fast bowler Mukesh Kumar.

The squad also got seasoned Indian batter Manish Pandey for INR 2.4 cr after outbidding the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the bidding battle.

South African batter Rilee Rossouw, who went unsold earlier in the day, was selected by DC in the second round for INR 4.6 crore. At the auction, he was their most costly purchase.

Delhi Capitals squad: Manish Pandey , Mukesh Kumar , Ishant Sharma , Phil Salt, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (wk), Mandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert (wk), Praveen Dubey, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav.

Delhi Capital(DC) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price Rishabh Pant (c&wk) India 25 years WK-Batsman INR 16 Cr(R) Prithvi Shaw India 23 years Batsman INR 7.50Cr(R) David Warner Australia 36 years Batsman INR 6.25 Crores(R) Sarfaraz Khan India 25 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) Yash Dhull India 20 years Batsman INR 50 Lakhs(R) Rovman Powell West Indies 29 years Batsman INR 2.80 crores(R) Anrich Nortje South Africa 29 years Bowler INR 6.50 Cr(R) Kamlesh Nagarkoti India 22 years Bowler INR 1.10 crores(R) Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 27 years Bowler INR 2 crores(R) Lungi Ngidi South Africa 26 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs(R) Khaleel Ahmed India 25 years Bowler INR 5.25 crores(R) Chetan Sakariya India 24 years Bowler INR 4.20 crores(R) Praveen Dubey India 29 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs(R) Kuldeep Yadav India 28 years Bowler INR 2 crores(R) Axar Patel India 28 years All-rounder INR 9 crores(R) Mitchell Marsh Australia 31 years All-rounder INR 6.50 Crores(R) Lalit Yadav India 25 years All-rounder INR 65 Lakhs(R) Ripal Patel India 27 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R) Vicky Ostwal India 20 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakh(R) Aman Khan India 26 years Allrounder Traded from KKR Ishant Sharma India 34 years Bowler INR 50 lakhs Phil Salt England 26 years Wicketkeeper INR 2 Crores Manish Pandey India 33 years Batsman INR 2.4 crores Mukesh Kumar India 29 years Fast Bowler INR 5.5 crores Rilee Russouw South Africa 33 years Batsman INR 4.6 crores

