Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:56 PM IST
The Delhi Capitals (DC) acquired numerous important names to their star-studded squad during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23.
DC began the one-day event with a purse of Rs 19.45 crore and just five places to fill. The Delhi-based franchise's first mini-auction buy was dynamic English batsman Phil Salt. The team was able to get the 26-year-old for INR 2 crore.
They spend 50 lakh for experienced Indian seamer Ishant Sharma and 5.5 crore for Bengal fast bowler Mukesh Kumar.
The squad also got seasoned Indian batter Manish Pandey for INR 2.4 cr after outbidding the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the bidding battle.
South African batter Rilee Rossouw, who went unsold earlier in the day, was selected by DC in the second round for INR 4.6 crore. At the auction, he was their most costly purchase.
Delhi Capitals squad: Manish Pandey , Mukesh Kumar , Ishant Sharma , Phil Salt, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (wk), Mandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert (wk), Praveen Dubey, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav.
Delhi Capital(DC) Full Players List in IPL 2023:
|
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|Rishabh Pant (c&wk)
|India
|25 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 16 Cr(R)
|Prithvi Shaw
|India
|23 years
|Batsman
|INR 7.50Cr(R)
|David Warner
|Australia
|36 years
|Batsman
|INR 6.25 Crores(R)
|Sarfaraz Khan
|India
|25 years
|Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Yash Dhull
|India
|20 years
|Batsman
|INR 50 Lakhs(R)
|Rovman Powell
|West Indies
|29 years
|Batsman
|INR 2.80 crores(R)
|Anrich Nortje
|South Africa
|29 years
|Bowler
|INR 6.50 Cr(R)
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|India
|22 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.10 crores(R)
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|27 years
|Bowler
|INR 2 crores(R)
|Lungi Ngidi
|South Africa
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 50 Lakhs(R)
|Khaleel Ahmed
|India
|25 years
|Bowler
|INR 5.25 crores(R)
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 4.20 crores(R)
|Praveen Dubey
|India
|29 years
|Bowler
|INR 50 Lakhs(R)
|Kuldeep Yadav
|India
|28 years
|Bowler
|INR 2 crores(R)
|Axar Patel
|India
|28 years
|All-rounder
|INR 9 crores(R)
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|31 years
|All-rounder
|INR 6.50 Crores(R)
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|25 years
|All-rounder
|INR 65 Lakhs(R)
|Ripal Patel
|India
|27 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Vicky Ostwal
|India
|20 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakh(R)
|Aman Khan
|India
|26 years
|Allrounder
|Traded from KKR
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|34 years
|Bowler
|INR 50 lakhs
|Phil Salt
|England
|26 years
|Wicketkeeper
|INR 2 Crores
|Manish Pandey
|India
|33 years
|Batsman
|INR 2.4 crores
|Mukesh Kumar
|India
|29 years
|Fast Bowler
|INR 5.5 crores
|Rilee Russouw
|South Africa
|33 years
|Batsman
|INR 4.6 crores
READ| Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History