Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

LSG IPL Team 2023 Players List, Full Squad

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who reached the playoffs in their inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2022, bought ten players in the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Their most expensive acquisition was West Indies keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran. Despite his dismal IPL record, LSG paid 16 crore for the southpaw.

In addition to Pooran, the KL Rahul-led side franchise selected Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat (50 lakh), Yash Thakur (45 lakh), West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd (50 lakh), Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams (75 lakh), veteran Indian leggie Amit Mishra (50 lakh), and Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq (50 lakh).

Lucknow announced their retention list ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, releasing up to seven players. Along with Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Andrew Tye, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Ankit Rajpoot, their released players list includes major names like West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and veteran Indian batter Manish Pandey.

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Yudhvir Charak (INR 20 lakh), Naveen-ul-Haq (INR 50 lakh), Swapnil Singh (INR 20 lakh), Prerak Mankad (INR 20 lakh), Amit Mishra (INR 50 lakh), Daniel Sams (INR 75 lakh), Romario Shepherd (INR 50 lakh), Yash Thakur (INR 45 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (INR 50 lakh), Nicholas Pooran (INR 16 crore), KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

Lucknow Super Giants(LSG) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price KL Rahul (Captain) India 30 years WK-Batsman INR 17 Crores(R) Ayush Badoni India 23 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R) Karan Sharma India 35 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R) Manan Vohra India 29 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) Quinton de Kock South Africa 30 years WK-Batsman INR 6.75 Crores(R) Marcus Stoinis Australia 33 years All-rounder INR 9.2 Crores(R) Krishnappa Gowtham Indian 34 years All-rounder INR 90 Lakhs(R) Deepak Hooda India 27 years All-rounder INR 5.75 Crores(R) Kyle Mayers West Indies 30 years All-rounder INR 50 Lakhs(R) Krunal Pandya India 31 years All-rounder INR 8.25 Crores(R) Avesh Khan India 26 years Bowler INR 10 Crores(R) Mohsin Khan India 31 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Mark Wood British 32 years Bowler INR 7.5 Crores(R) Mayank Yadav India 20 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Ravi Bishnoi India 22 years Bowler INR 4 Crores(R) Nicholas Pooran West Indies 27 years Batter INR 16 Crores(R) Jaydev Unadkat India 31 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs(R) Yash Thakur India 23 years Bowler INR 45 Lakhs Romario Shepherd West Indies 28 years All-rounder INR 50 Lakhs Daniel Sams Australia 30 years All-rounder INR 75 Lakhs Amit Mishra India 40 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs Prerak Mankad India 28 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs Swapnil Singh India 31 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs Naveen ul Haq Afghanistan 23 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs Yudhvir Charak India 25 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs

