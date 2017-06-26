Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2.32 PM ET on Sunday, June 25

Reuters U. S. sports schedule at 2.32 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - For any coverage questions, please contact us.

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2.32 PM ET on Sunday:

- - - -

For any coverage questions, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

- - - -

MLB

Red Sox run out new arm Fister

BOSTON -- Doug Fister has a golden opportunity on Sunday to show the Los Angeles Angels what they are missing. Fister, claimed by the Boston Red Sox on Friday after being waived by the Angels, makes his season debut as Boston hosts Los Angeles in the finale of a three-game series at Fenway Park. (BBO-REDSOX-ANGELS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect by 4:30 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, by Gethin Coolbaugh, 700 words)

- -

The Sports Xchange covers all MLB games. Sunday schedule:

Chicago Cubs at Miami 1:10 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington 1:35 p.m. L.A. Angels at Boston 1:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta 1:35 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Yankees 2:05 p.m. Oakland at Chi. White Sox 2:10 p.m. Toronto at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis 2:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. Houston at Seattle 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona 4:10 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers 4:10 p.m. Detroit at San Diego 4:40 p.m.

- -

MLB notebook

News and notes from around the league. (MLB-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

MLB roundup

Capsule recaps of Sunday games. (MLB-ROUNDUP, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

AUTO RACING

Sonoma stage set for NASCAR road race

SONOMA, Calif. – The 29th road race at Sonoma Raceway in Wine Country with Kyle Larson, last week's winner at Michigan, looking to keep wraps on the Cup lead. (CAR-NASCAR-SONOMA-FIRSTLEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 3 p.m. ET start, The Sports Xchange, by Amanda Vincent, 700 words)

- -

IndyCar resumes in Wisconsin

KOHLER, Wis. -- After a weekend off, the IndyCar Series resumes for its second straight year at the 13-turn Road America road course. (CAR-INDYCAR-KOHLER-FIRSTLEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 1 p.m. ET start, The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NHL

NHL notebook

News and notes from around the league. (HKN-NOTEBOOK, expect first version by 7:45 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

- - - -

NFL

NFLDraftScout.com is on the move.

Check out the early look at the Class of 2018 and a new partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

- -

Chiefs, ESPN's Riddick could talk GM role

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly are interested in interviewing ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for their vacant general manager opening. (FBN-CHIEFS-NEWS-RIDDICK, moved, The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

Vikings backing Floyd's alcohol-based tea defense

The Minnesota Vikings are supporting wide receiver Michael Floyd's defense that kombucha tea caused him to violate terms of his house arrest by accidentally ingesting alcohol. Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren wrote a letter backing Floyd's claim that he did not know kombucha tea contains alcohol (FBN-VIKINGS-NEWS-FLOYD, moved, The Sports Xchange, 310 words)

- -

NFL notebook

News and notes from organized team activities around the NFL. (FBN-NOTEBOOK, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Spieth holds lead at midway point of Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth finished on top of the leaderboard for the third consecutive day at the Travelers Championship. Spieth remained in the lead when he made a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 4-under-par-66 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. (GLF-PGA-RECAP-TRAVELERS, expect by 7 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Ryu records blistering 61 in Arkansas

So Yeon Ryu shot a tournament-record 10-under-par 61 on Saturday to seize a five-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Ark. (GLF-LPGA-RECAP-ARKANSAS, expect by 7 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

NBA notebook

News and notes from around the league. (BKN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)