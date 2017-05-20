Style debate: Surily G makes a case for lace while Falguni and Shane Peacock root for leather!

Lace

Lace is classic and spells boho. It’s about elegance and when one thinks of it, a classic and timeless Chantilly lace sari comes to mind. It has the power to inject femininity and softness to just about any look. It’s easy to combine a lace shirt with a pair of jeans. A lace skirt works beautifully too and all you need is a cool accessory to go with it. Even a crochet waistcoat is a sure-shot winner. The peek-a-boo effect lace creates, makes any ensemble playful. The likes of Alberta Ferretti, Valentino and Dolce and Gabbana have come out with beautiful lace dresses season after season.

The lace saris are beautiful and a lace dupatta is a great layering option. My mom owns a Chantilly lace sari which I borrowed from her once and it looked fab. Lace also comes with a lot of culture and has a great recall value. In India, designer Pallavi Jaikishan has made it her signature for years. A beaded blouse with a lace sari works well. Honestly, I prefer styling over embroidery and like the freedom to mix and match, which lace separates impart.

Even in pop culture, lace has so many references like Madonna’s lace gloves. Of course, Victoriana which has been trending of late, is steeped in lace.

Also, it is more climate-sensitive as opposed to leather, which can make you feel hot. Having said that, I have observed that lace tends to slim you down unlike leather, which is more constructive and restrictive and is more suited to Delhi winters.

Leather

Leather epitomises power, strength and confidence. This closet chameleon can look really subtle, demure and edgy at the same time. The beauty of leather lies in this paradox and it can be adapted to any style. It can have varying connotations — from exuding an s & m-ish vibe to its preppy 70s jacket avatar with the decade’s top stitching.

The leather cutouts layered on lace exude strength combined with sexiness.

A leather piece can perk up the entire look, for example, a pair of leather booties worn with a t-shirt dress.

Of late, leather with embellishments like the star motifs and also with print has found favour in the athleisure-meets-glam-rock space. There’s so much you can do with leather. When I think of it, the visuals of Lady Gaga in Judas song come to mind. Thanks to its pairing with studs and embellishments, it can never look dated. Can a biker jacket ever go out of style?

The ubiquitous laser cuts have given a whole different angle to the leather story. When I think of the intelligent use of leather, Yves Saint Laurent’s 70s and 80s collections come to mind. I can borrow any piece from those seminal outings and wear them today. In recent times, Givenchy, Diesel and D’Squared 2 have done drool-worthy leather jackets and pants. As much as I love it, I’m not in favour of a head-to-toe leather look. A pair of knee-high boots in Mumbai heat is not acceptable but a leather jacket works. I am of the firm belief that studs combined with leather is one lethal combo which will never be out of style.