Question mark on Innova Crysta

Recent accidents associated with the State government owned Innova Crysta cars have resulted in a number of ministers and senior officials of the state government refusing to travel in this car.

The recent case was of food minister Babu Lal Verma’s Crysta which met with an accident near Kota on Monday in which he had a narrow escape.

The state government bought 48 Innova Crysta during December 2016 at a cost of Rs 19.50 lakh each and got two cars free in return for the bulk order.

Crysta has mechanical and technical issues associated with it. The speed of the car picks up abruptly which at times create problems for the driver to cope with it.

The cars, which belong to the state motor garage, have met with a dozen accidents so far, following which a handful ministers have refused to use it.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Rameshwar Dudi have also returned Crysta to the state and opted for a replacement.

The deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Rao Rajendra Singh, and Agriculture Minister Prabhu Lal Saini have also returned their cars. Safari was considered as a better alternative and about a dozen Innova Crysta have no takers. In the past, chief whip Kalu Lal Gujjar’s Crysta have met with accidents twice.

Similarly, two judges of the High Court Justice RC Jhala and Justice Mohammed Rafiq and a state minister Surendrapal Singh T T also met with accidents.

A foul experience was also reported by advocate general N M Lodha.The state motor garage bought these cars with a view that these cars were spacious but the reality was completely opposite.

The controller of the state motor garage and the joint secretary of the department Mahendra Soni said, “the car is still in demand and a number of chairmen of the various boards and corporations have demanded this car. He said these cars will still be in use though Safari remains the first choice for touring purpose.”