Cong to have more ‘offices’ at state

The state congress committee may soon add more co-opted members. The All India Congress Committee has reportedly increased the permitted quota of such members from 15 per cent to 20 per cent. Thus permitted scope for adding 24 new co-opted members.

The assumptions gained further pace following visit of senior party leader Kewal Singh Dhillon to party state office at Jaipur. Here Dhillon reportedly had a discussion with party state president Sachin Pilot.

According to sources the recent announced list of 56 PCC co-opted members has left many party activists disgruntled for being left out. The discontent on the recent list has reached to the AICC, some of them have even alleged Sachin Pilot of neglecting party workers considered close to the rival camps within the party. The arrival of Dhillon was to pacify these groups and seek for remedy. The party leaders at the state, however, denied of any discontent among the party and refrained to comment on the issue.

After the five per cent increase permitted the PCC will be able to add 24 more people to the list. Allowing it to have scope to adjust more individual and caste base equation.