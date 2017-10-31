CM Vasundhara Raje reviews complaint redressal at sampark portal

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje once again took the review of the resolution of complaints at Sampark Portal during the video conference of 5th meeting of “Raj Vikas” on Monday.

Raje during the video conference also took review of various schemes of sewerage and water supply running in various cities and sought information on Jaipur’s Dravyavati project, apart from other projects of the state.

She expressed her discontent over issuance of just 10 thousand 182 divyang certificates in the camps and ordered chief secretary, Ashok Jain to review the progress in the divyang camps. Raje also expressed displeasure over the dilly-dally working of officials of department of medical and health on a complaint given by one Mushtaq from Alwar in reference to treatment under Bhamashah health insurance scheme.

Raje said that the officials should focus on finding solution to the problems given on sampark portal rather than making them complicated. She said that care should be taken over the human factor while resolving the complaints.

During the video conference, Kailash Meena who is a resident of Dausa thanked the chief minister over resolution of his compliant which he had lodged on sampark portal. Raje had asked him if he was satisfied and Meena expressed his satisfaction and thanked him. He had complained about unauthorised use of motor to make personal use of water by a gram sewak.

The issue of misuse of water from handpump was taken very seriously by Raje and she sought detailed informed in this case from principal secretary of PHED. She ordered the officials to take action against CEO of zila parishad and the PHED engineers.

Raje also ordered all the collectors including Dausa collector to take the complaints on sampark portal seriously and to fix responsibility for resolution of complaints over sampark.