Sumitra Mahajan hosts farewell dinner for Vice-Prez Hamid Ansari

Vice President Hamid Ansari and his wife Salma being presented a painting by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on, during a farewell dinner hosted by Mahajan at Parliament Annexe in New Delhi on Wednesday (PTI)
Thu, 3 Aug 2017-01:20am , New Delhi , PTI

PM Modi and other members of the Union Cabinet attended the dinner.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

The dinner was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad were also present on the ocassion, according to sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Mahajan presented a painting to Ansari, and also gifted a memento to his wife Salma Ansari. Ansari has served as the 12th Vice-President of the country and also as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. He will demit his office on August 10.

 
