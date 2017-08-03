PM has the guts to stand up to US President: Sushma Swaraj

The external affairs minister said the PM clarified Trump's claim that India was paid billions of dollars for signing the Paris Climate Accord in an hour of the US President's tweet

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on successful bilateral relation with countries across the world saying that the latter has the guts to challenge US President Donald Trump.

“Narendra Modi has earned respect for the country. He has brought glory to India. Despite Trump's allegations on India taking bribe, Prime Minister Modi has the guts to stand against Trump and the US. The world sees India differently now. We have improved ties with our neighbours,” Swaraj said while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

After #DonaldTrump questioned India getting billions of dollars from #ParisAccord, PM countered it an an hour: @SushmaSwaraj — DNA (@dna) August 3, 2017

Swaraj;s statement comes after senior Congress leader Anand Sharma attacked Prime Minister Modi for his foreign policies, saying that he has not uttered a single word on what he talked with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meetings in Astana (Kazakhstan) and Hamburg (Germany).

“It is his (PM?s) duty to tell us. He cannot remain silent on matters of India’s sensitive interests,? he said. Sharma had also questioned PM Modi’s Pakistan trip in 2016, while saying that Nehru had earned respect for his foreign policies.