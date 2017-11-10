Pakistan allows Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife to meet him in jail on 'humanitarian grounds'

Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian lodged in Pakistani jail on charges of spying, will be allowed to meet his wife, Islamabad announced on Friday.

According to a report by PTV, Pakistan's state broadcaster, officials said that they were acting on humanitarian grounds and informed that a meeting will be arranged between Jadhav and his wife.

The Government of Pakistan has decided to arrange a meeting of Commander Kulbhudhan Jhadev with his wife, in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds. A Note Verbale to this effect has been sent to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today. pic.twitter.com/g1knjS2RIy — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) November 10, 2017

A note verbale has been sent in this regard to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Friday, PTV said in a tweet.

The 46-year-old was arrested in March last year on charges on espionage. The Pakistan authorities alleged that Jadhav was working with RA&W and was involved in terrorist activities in strife-torn Balochistan region.

After nearly four months of trail termed as 'farcical' trial, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court. But, India moved to International Court of Justice and in major victory, the ICJ stayed Jadhav's death sentence in May this year.