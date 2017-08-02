One Gandhi wanted to disband Congress after Indepedence, another doing it: Amit Shah mocks Rahul

On Wednesday, BJP President Amit Shah took a dig at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in Haryana where he said that Rahul Gandhi was 'responsible for finishing the Congress'.

He said in Haryana: “Gandhi ji ne kaha tha azadi ke turant baad Congress ko bikhed dena chahiye... khair wo Gandhi ne nhi kiya ab koi Gandhi kar rha hai.”

(Mahatma Gandhi had said that Congress should be disbanded after Independence. While that Gandhi couldn’t do it, but some other Gandhi is doing it).

Gandhi ji ne kaha tha azadi ke turant baad Congress ko bikhed dena chahiye... khair wo Gandhi ne nhi kiya ab koi Gandhi kar rha h: Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/c4ODvtiFi4 — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

Desh ko parivarvaad, jaativaad aur tushtikaran ki rajniti se mukt karaane ka kaam BJP ne kiya hai: BJP president Amit Shah in Rohtak pic.twitter.com/egVt4uI3Gp — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

This isn’t the first time Amit Shah has spoken about Mahatma Gandhi. On June 10, Amit Shah had called Gandhi a ‘chatur bania’.

He had said: “Mahatma Gandhi was a chatur baniya.. he knew what was going to happen" (Bahut chatur baniya tha woh, usko maloom tha aage kya hone waala hai.), said Shah speaking to a collection of “eminent persons” in Raipur.

"After independence, he (Mahatma) wanted Congress to be dissolved. He didn’t do it, but some people are now doing that job," Shah said.

Shah had also claimed that Congress was a 'special purpose vehicle' to gain independence and not a party based on principles.

As BJP chief Amit Shah began his Haryana visit, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today took people's feedback on a range of issues concerning the state as he interacted with people during his morning walk. The chief minister said here was enthusiasm among the people in view of Shah's visit to the state.

"I went out for a round in the morning and was not accompanied by any security guard. I met some people and I talked to them on developmental issues pertaining to the state. I gathered their feedback on a range of issues and about what they thought about our government," Khattar later said here.

The chief minister said he was happy to know from the public that various citizen delivery services, "which we are trying to give in a transparent manner, were reaching them without any hassle."

Khattar said he also met some young sportspersons. "I also met some young wrestlers of an 'Akhara', they were happy with the steps our government is taking for the promotion of sports in the state. They also gave me a few suggestions and we will try to incorporate these," the CM said.

Shah arrived on a three-day visit to Haryana during which he will hold a series of meetings and also review the works undertaken by the M L Khattar government in the state. With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah is travelling across states to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grass-root level.

