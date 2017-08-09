Minority Comm issue: SC irked as J&K has no time to meet Centre

The Amarnath yatra and security issues were some of the reasons cited by J&K in its affidavit

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure after Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) submitted that they were unable to make time to meet with the Centre on an issue pertaining to the Minority Commission.

In its affidavit, which they later withdrew, J&K cited the Amarnath yatra, its "fragile law and order situation" along with peculiar security issues as reasons for failing to schedule meetings with the Centre.

J&K also submitted that according to the revised guidelines, the new implementation mechanism is not based according to individual schemes; rather they are targeted towards nationally recognised minorities, even in states where they are in the majority like J&K, Punjab, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland etc.

"The Jammu and Kashmir affidavit makes fun of us. It's a disastrous affidavit. Anyway, we are giving the last opportunity," a bench comprising Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, along with Justices AK Goel and DY Chandrachud said.

The apex court was hearing a case pertaining to a petition filed by advocate Ankur Sharma who sought the establishment of a Minorities Commission for the State of Jammu & Kashmir.

In his petition, Sharma contended that minorities in the state that included Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists were unable to avail benefits under various schemes for minorities.

At the previous hearing in March, the apex court had directed the state and the Centre to sit and deliberate on the issue together.

On May 1, the Centre informed the court that a six-member committee headed by the Union Secretary Minority Affairs had been formed to deliberate on this issue. The committee was mandated to look into problems faced by the minorities (by number) in the state. In J&K, which has a majority Muslim population,the Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists are not identified as minorities and hence cannot avail of the benefits.

However, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre submitted that discussions for setting up the Minority Commission were taking place at various levels.

In response, the court directed the state and the Centre to "deal with the contentious issue jointly," since it was "very very important issue."