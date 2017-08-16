Hope rekindles after PM’s outreach to J&K

Hopes for a thaw rekindled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the people of restive Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 70th Independence Day on Tuesday.

During his speech, Modi tried to heal wounds of Kashmiris by saying that neither ‘goli’ (bullets) nor ‘gaali’ (abuses) can solve the Kashmir issue and it can only be addressed by embracing Kashmiris.

From Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to former chief minister Omar Abdullah, leaders cutting across political divide welcomed Modi’s outreach to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Welcome @narendramodi also believes ‘Goli & Gaali’ will not help resolve Kashmir. If insaniyat (humanity) and insaaf (justice) replace them Resolution can become a Reality,” Mirwaiz tweeted soon after Modi reached out to the people.

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was quick and welcomed the Prime Minister’s remarks. Mufti said she has always believed that only dialogue and peaceful means can help resolve issues as the futility of violence has been established all around.

“The slogan Bandook say na goli say… Baat banay gi boli say (Neither by guns nor by bullets, the issues can be solved only through dialogue) coined by the PDP (her party) some 15 years ago is as relevant today as it was then,” said Mehbooba.

Former chief minister and J&K National Conference working president Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to convey that Prime Minister’s remarks have been received well, but at the same time expressed apprehensions about inaction.

“PM Modi’s words for Kashmir have been very well received by people here but everyone here is weary of more talk & no concrete action…The proof of the pudding is in the eating. We look forward to being embraced in the warm grip of understanding, acceptance & respect,” Omar said.