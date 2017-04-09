From Palm Sunday and Good Friday to Easter Sunday: Understanding the Holy Week of the Christian calendar

One of the most important weeks for Christians, the Holy Week is one of reverence, solemnity and eventually joy.

Of palm leaves and processions (April 9)

For Christians, Palm Sunday—the Sunday before Easter—marks the beginning of the Holy Week, in which the most important moments (the suffering, death, and resurrection) of Christ's life take place. It commemorates Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem to celebrate Passover. According to the Bible, He entered the holy city on a donkey (signifying humility) to shouts of 'Hosanna' from the townsmen, who threw clothes and palm leaves along his path, as homage. In today's time, palm leaves are blessed and distributed to Christians, who wave them as they take part in processions to the church.

Blessed palm leaves cannot be discarded as trash, so the Catholic Church incinerates them, which in turn provides the ash used to mark foreheads during the Ash Wednesday observances in the following year. The Indian Orthodox Church burns the palm leaves in a symbolic bonfire during the Christmas liturgy.

Maundy Thursday: A day of service and love (April 13)

Marking the beginning of the Triduum (Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday), Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper that Christ had with His apostles on the night He was betrayed and arrested. It was during the Last Supper that Christ instituted the Eucharist and the priesthood. At every Mass on Maundy Thursday, the priest washes the feet of 12 persons from the community as an act of humility and service, just as Christ washed the feet of his 12 apostles. Pope Francis recently enlarged the composition of the 12 persons to include women.

Understanding the 'good' in Good Friday and Holy Saturday (April 14)

The day of Christ's suffering, crucifixion, and death has been termed 'good', because it led to His resurrection and His victory over sin. The Church mourns Christ's death and reveres the Cross. The faithful attend the Way of the Cross (some of them live demonstrations); the Three Hours Agony; and the Good Friday evening service, after which, the body of Christ (a statue) is reverently brought down from the Cross and taken to the Church in procession where it is venerated by the faithful.

Holy Saturday is a day of transition from the suffering and death of Christ to the resurrection. It was a day of hopeful waiting for Christ's followers, who huddled in prayer and waited in anticipation to see if what He told them would come true. Today, it is a symbolic waiting for his second coming. No mass is celebrated on this day until the Easter Vigil, which is celebrated after dusk on Holy Saturday.