Cow urine saved former government law officer from serious illness: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi

Cow urine is so beneficial that it helped a former government law officer recover from a "serious illness", BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi said in the Lok Sabha today.

She also sought to know whether the government has plans to spread ancient science related to cows and cattle using latest means.

During the Question Hour, Lekhi said a former additional solicitor general was seriously ill and when he was administered cow urine, he recovered.

"Medicine is medicine," Speaker Sumitra Mahajan then said.

Responding to Lekhi's supplementary, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said a genome centre is coming up in Karnal under the Rashtriya Gomang Utpadakta Mission. The stress is on the use of latest technology, he said.