Center plans to link schools across states

The central government is now working on a plan to link all schools, teachers and students across the states in the country on a single data mapping system to frame better policies.

U-DISE (Unified District Information System for Education) is the database where all schools are mapped. There are currently 1.5 million schools that are mapped on the system. The schools are given an 11-digit number that gives them an identification code and helps the government keep a track on the number of schools in the country. However, despite earlier instructions from the ministry of human resource development to all states to link their schools to U-DISE many schools have not done so.

The government is now making it mandatory for all schools to get the U-DISE number, making it the only official system of tracking number at the school education level in the country.

"U-DISE is a mine of data that we have and we want to make good use of it. We have instructed all government agencies to only refer to U-DISE for data. Schools that are currently not under the system have also been asked to get registered. In fact, untrained teachers who are supposed to get trained by the year 2019 are also supposed to be a part, only of schools that have a U-DISE number," said a senior official in HRD ministry.

Further, there is a plan to link all students and teachers on the U-DISE system using their Aadhar numbers. The government has currently asked all states to link students through their Aadhar numbers but only 60 percent of students were linked till July this year. Looking at the dismal rate of Aadhar linkage, the deadline has been extended to September this year by which government hopes to achieve 100 percent linkage rate.

"Once we are able to link all three elements - schools, teachers and students - together, we can use the data for various policy making. Officials in the department of statistics are currently studying the data that is available currently on U-DISE to understand how it can be used for policy formation," the official added.

Other than keeping a track of the number of children availing mid-dal meal and other government related schemes, the government wants to use this data to keep a track of students who drop out of the school mid-way. A large number of students drop-out after Class 8, but more drop out after Class 10.

The other plan is to keep a track of the ghost teachers through their Aadhar numbers that will be linked on the U-DISE portal. Once schools teachers complete their training by the year 2019, only those who are trained will be eligible for teaching.