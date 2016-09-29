BJP hails armed forces, PM Modi's leadership after army's surgical strike

BJP on Thursday hailed the armed forces following the surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC and lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his government believes in action and not words.

"A salute to armed forces and to the leadership of the Prime Minister for securing our borders and defending from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. A responsible government acts and talks less. And that has been the practise of this government under Modi's leadership," party national secretary Sidharth Nath Singh said. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, "Proud of our armed forces for their heroic surgical strikes on terror launch pads.

"Surgical strikes were conducted when Pakistan did not mend ways after repeated diplomatic efforts to check terrorism originating frm their soil."

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "walked the talk". "PM Modi Ji has walked the talk. Punishing the perpetrators of terror from across has begun," Madav wrote on twitter. He took a dig at Pakistan for downplaying the surgical strikes conducted by Army across the LoC.

"Some Pak guys r trying 2 downplay claiming it was just a cross LoC firing", Madav Said. "They y from Pak President to PM to Def Min vowin to protect Pak (sic)?", he said. He complimented the Indian army for the operation. "Army has done a great job. However Army has restrained to area specific," Madav said.