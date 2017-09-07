Bihar: Journalist shot at, critical; one out of two assailants arrested

A local journalist in Bihar was shot at by two bike-borne assailants and is in critical condition, reports ANI.

Pankaj Mishra, a journalist with the Hindi newspaper Rashtriya Sahara, was shot at in Bihar's Arwal district.

Accorrding to a One India report, Mishra was attacked by assailants while he was exiting a bank and going towards his him home. Two bullets pierced his back which made him fall at the spot. Onlookers took him to the hospital and informed his family of the shooting.

According to NDTV, one of the two assailants has been arrested. The police say initial investigations indicate the motive was robbery, as Mishra was carrying Rs 1 lakh in cash. The cops said that Mishra, apart from his job as a scribe, also runs a help centre that helps locals fill out various forms.

The arrested assailant has been identified as Kundan Mahto, while his accomplice Ambika Mahto is on the run.

The incident comes two days after journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru.