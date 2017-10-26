Woman killed in front of her husband, son

A woman was shot dead in front of her restaurant owner husband and their two-year-old son in north-west Delhi early on Wednesday. Attackers threatened the husband, trying to pull him out of their Ritz car, but accidentally fired at the woman's face and neck, the police said.

Priya Mehra (33) saved her only child Naish by keeping him between her legs. He was soaked in blood and was treated for minor wounds as glass pieces had fallen on him.

The family was retuning to their Rohini home from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. Sources said Pankaj Mehra (34) was being threatened for not being able to repay a loan.

"The crime took place around 4:20 am. A Swift car overtook and the occupants attacked the family. We have not given a clean chit to anyone and are probing the case from all angles," said police officer Milind Mahadeo Dumbre.

Pankaj was at his brother's restaurant in Hudson Lane when he asked his wife to come and pick him and their son up. The couple then left for Old Delhi and later for the Gurudwara.

Pankaj told the police that he had borrowed Rs five lakh from one Monu in Paharganj who was demanding Rs 40 lakh from him. "He could not pay him back and was often threatened by Monu's men. Pankaj ran King's Bar and Restaurant in Paharganj. On one occasion, one of Monu's friends came and threatened him and took all the cash," said a police officer.

"A man from the Swift car came out and banged at Pankaj's car, holding a gun in his hand. The car was locked and could not be opened. The accused broke open the window using the butt of his gun. Pankaj tried to hold the gun and two accidental fires hit Priya," said a police officer.

"As the accused tried to fire another round his pistol jammed. He turned to his associates, but Pankaj sped away and called the police. He claimed around four persons were seen in the Swift car," added the officer.