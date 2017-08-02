Now, prepare to pay Rs 300 to park in Connaught Place

With the parking contract being given to a new agency and the development of Smart Parking Zones, the Delhi commuter will find parking in CP an expensive proposition

Delhiites parking their vehicles in Connaught Place will find it hard on their wallets as they will now have to fork out Rs 300 for 15 hours starting Tuesday. With the parking contract of 87 parking lots in the central business district of Lutyen's Delhi being given to a new agency, the charges have increased.

DNA had first reported in June that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had proposed to lift the Rs 100 cap on parking. Now, with this capping gone, users will have to keep paying Rs 20 per hour even after the five-hour limit.

"The parking lots were earlier with the Delhi-Integrated Multi-Modal Transport System (DIMTS). Until now, the vehicle owners used to pay Rs 20 per hour for the first five hours, and a flat rate of Rs 100," said a senior official.

These parking lots were earlier proposed to be developed as Smart Parking Zones (SPZ) within six months. With this proposal officials said the parking charges will be hiked further.

In the first phase of the SPZ, the NDMC will develop 88 surface parking lots, which is set to eliminate on-road parking. Currently, vehicle-owners park on streets and main roads of CP circles used as paid parking lots.

The parking zones will be equipped with sensor-based barriers and automatic fee-collection centres. Besides, one will not have to struggle to find a slot, as there will be display screens showing the numbers of cars parked and free slots. The Council also plans to get three cranes to tow away vehicles parked in non-designated places.

The NDMC comes under the Union Ministry of Urban Development and the plan also comes at a time when the AAP government is about to come up with a new parking policy for the city.