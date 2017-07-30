L-G directs civic officials to act quickly

Baijal emphasised on the need for the creation of new parking lots and upgradation of existing ones by the corporation to cater to the growing requirement of the area and also for ensuring proper day-to-day cleanliness and sanitation

Lt Governor Anil Baijal, on Saturday, visited several areas of the Walled City and was apprised of the status of the revamp plan of the area by civic officials.

He visited all the prominent areas of old Delhi including the iconic Town Hall, Chandni Chowk, Hanuman Mandir area and Yamuna Bazaar, after which he instructed officials to work on a complete traffic circulation plan of the area.

Baijal emphasised on the need for the creation of new parking lots and upgradation of existing ones by the corporation to cater to the growing requirement of the area and also for ensuring proper day-to-day cleanliness and sanitation. "During his visit, he was informed that there was a proposal for construction of two multi-level stack parking lots in the area and for installation of one flower waste processing machine near the temple premises," the L-G's office said in a statement.

Built in the 1860s, the Town Hall, a landmark building, was the seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from 1866 till 2009. In 2012, the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated and the area fell under the NDMC.

The L-G also directed the North MCD to coordinate with other agencies like the Traffic Police and PWD for preparation of a complete Traffic Circulation Plan of the area and ensure regulated plying of registered e-rickshaws. "For beautification of the area, the L-G directed certain measures should be expedited for ducting of electrical wires, hanging over the roads and lanes," the statement added.

Baijal visited the Walled City after holding a meeting with all stakeholders including Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation to review the project, earlier this month.