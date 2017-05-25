Class 10 student dies as bus rams e-rickshaw

A Class X student and a Delhi Government employee were killed while seven others were injured, three of them critically, when a DTC low floor bus driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into two e-rickshaws and a three-wheeler, parked outside Azadpur Metro station on Wednesday morning.

The 55-year-old driver, who had managed to flee from the spot, was arrested in the evening.

The incident took place around 10 am when due to a tyre burst, in the DTC bus, that was heading from the University area to Azadpur in northwest Delhi, the driver lost control. In order to avoid crashing into a divider, he turned it towards the footpath, where e-rickshaws and auto rickshaws were parked.

The deceased duo has been identified as Sparsh, a Class X student who live in Mahendru Enclave, a locality in northwest Delhi and Devender, a Delhi government employee and a resident of Nangloi.

Witnesses and locals told police that the bus first hit an e-rickshaw, crushing it completely and then went on to ram into another e-rickshaw and a three-wheeler.

"Witnesses said, as locals saw the bus speeding towards them, they ran away and a stampede-like situation occurred. More than seven people were injured in attempt to save their lives, three of them critical. A school student and a man who came under the bus and were standing next to the e-rickshaw that was crushed, sustained critical injuries," said a senior police officer.

The injured were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital where the duo was declared brought dead while five others out of seven were admitted for treatment. The condition of three of them was said to be critical, police said.

Locals also told police that the driver of the bus jumped out and he fled from the spot. "We traced the driver from his office and he was nabbed following a raid. He was identified as Ranbir Singh (55). He has been booked for rash driving and for causing death due to negligence. CCTV footages of the accident are being looked at and the bus that apparently suffered a tyre burst has also been seized for inspection," said a senior police officer.