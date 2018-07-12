Give categories, not Ease of doing business ranking: Maharashtra

A day after Maharashtra's ranking slipped to the 13th position on the ease of doing business (EODB) in the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP)'s list, the state downplayed the slip. It said that DIPP should replace the current ranking system by devising categorisation of states based on the compliance of parameters. States should not be ranked 1, 2, 3 considering the size, population, urbanisation, number of villages and investments.

An officer from the state industries department said that Maharashtra should not be treated at par with smaller and less developed states. "DIPP should include high performing states with 95% and above compliance in category A, those between 90% to 95% in B and below 90% in C category. This will help give correct picture of states' compliance of EODB. Maharashtra would have figured among the top five had there been categorisation," the officer said.

He pointed out that Maharashtra received 92.7% in the perception survey. State Development Commissioner Dr Harshdeep Kamble said Maharashtra has complied 362 of the total 372 parameters scoring 97.3%. In case of industries, state has achieved 100% compliance though it was less in parameters pertaining to urban development, law and judiciary and revenue departments. "The government has taken a number of reforms and attracted Rs 12 lakh crore investment during Make In Maharashtra summit and Rs 8 lakh crore in Make In India initiative which shows the trust of investors," he said.

The state has brought to DIPP's notice that small states like Harayana may have completed making cadastral surveys (measurement of land) digital but in view of size of Maharashtra it will take more time. Similarly, the computerisation of 226 municipalities has been an ongoing process and it cannot be compared to Punjab or other states. "DIPP therefore needs to give points based on pace of work and achievements made by states," the officer said.

On the formulation of uniform Development Control Regulations for the entire state, the officer said the municipal corporations, municipalities and councils are currently functioning under the provisions of different act and it will be quite difficult to have common DCRs.