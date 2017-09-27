Why Sooraj Pancholi can’t do John Abraham’s Hindi remake of 'The Invisible Ghost'

The coast now seems clear for the other choice for the role — Harshvardhan Rane.

After Hrs reported that John Abraham wanted a younger actor to play the parallel lead in his Hindi remake of The Invisible Guest.

The first option, Sooraj Pancholi, can’t do the film. He told us, “As much as I would have loved to do the film, I cannot because I have given my dates to Prabhu (Dheva) sir’s film, which starts this November. They have not even approached me yet, but I know the director Lakshya. He was also an AD on Ek Tha Tiger like me. We are good friends and I know that the script is fantastic for the film.”

