Omung Kumar’s latest release, Bhoomi, which was also Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film was a complete washout at the box office. The director, who had not spoken about the debacle till now, finally opened up.

He said, “It’s sad that the film didn’t do well or have a good opening. We were expecting it to open really well because it was Sanjay’s comeback film. But then again, all this happens and it’s fine.”