Modi, Abe to hold roadshow in A’bad

Both leaders will be moving around the city in an open vehicle

PM Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will greet more than two lakh people through a roadshow on September 13 in Ahmedabad. Both leaders will be moving around the city in an open vehicle.

The Gujarat government has been giving the final touches to the preparation for Abe’s two-day visit to the city on September 13-14. Confirming about the roadshow, a senior state official said, “The roadshow could either be from the Ahmedabad airport to a Vastrapur hotel or from the hotel to Sidi Saiyed mosque. The final route will be decided after checking the security perspectives. More than two lakh people are expected to witness this event and people from a cross section have been invited to the same.”

Both leaders will visit Sabarmati Ashram soon after landing in Ahmedabad, and in the evening, will go to Sidi Saiyed ni Jali mosque, a historic monument. PM Modi will host a dinner party for the Japanese PM and his wife at Agashiye heritage hotel.

Next day morning, the two leaders will lay the foundation stone for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Metro project and then head to Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

“Modi and Abe will inaugurate a car manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki here at Mahatma Mandir. Here, several MOUs will be signed between the Gujarat government and Japanese entities,” the official said.

Abe will be bringing along a significant delegation of envoys, businessmen and politicians from his country, and the entire delegation will be hosted by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over dinner on September 13 evening and over lunch next morning at Science city.

Modi to visit Amreli on b’day

PM Modi has added Amreli to his one-day schedule in Gujarat on September 17, his birthday. Earlier, he was to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada to dedicate the project to the nation and then attend a public rally at Dabhoi in Vadodara. In Amreli, Modi will inaugurate the APMC market and a dairy project, besides holding a public rally in the Patel and Koli community-dominated district.

