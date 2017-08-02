Golfer Siddharth Naik passes away

Accomplished golfer and three-time Limca Book Record holder Siddharth Naik passed away after a two-year battle with cancer on Tuesday. Siddharth, 42, is survived by his wife Anuya, son Veer and father Ashvin.

Siddharth will be most remembered for creating a world record as an amateur golfer. He started off as a basketball player, representing Gujarat and Ahmedabad, before being introduced to golf in 2006.

He started the ‘Golf in School’ programme associating with a number of schools in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Maharashtra.

He was also closely associated with several golf clubs in Gujarat where he played a key role in developing the game and making it accessible to more people.

Diagnosed with cancer two years ago, Siddharth fought it out like a champion and created a new World Record in Golf in June 2016.

He was the founder of The Ahmedabad Elite Golfers Association (TAEGA), a non-profit body which popularises golf in the Ahmedabad region. In one of the columns for the golfing indian website in 2015, Siddharth wrote, “We are looking at ways to play an amazing feat that would not only take us beyond the boundaries of Ahmedabad but also enable us to inspire the next generation of young golfers to realise how being an excellent golfer can even turn one into an excellent player of the ‘game of life.”