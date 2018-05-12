Corrugated lines in handwriting not always forgery

A research of Raksha Shakti University has busted a myth around 'corrugated lines as evidence of forgery' on which many forensic handwriting experts have relied upon till date. With help of a study on 200 handwritings, the university has established that tremors in handwriting can be genuine and requires effort to identify and characterize the types and causes of tremors appearing in the handwriting of individuals.

The research carried out by Dr Sumit Kumar Choudhary, Head of the Department of Forensic Science has stated, in his study, busting the myth has stated that these tremulous strokes are instant changes from the desired direction of the pen lines and are attributed to nervous impulse affecting the muscles indicating loss of control of the pen. Such jerky and tremulous writings are always misunderstood as the result of forgery.

A research was done on 200 handwriting samples collected from across the state of Gujarat aimed at studying the reasons of occurrence of tremors in handwritings and to list out the condition-specific tremor characteristics that can individualize the different forms of tremors from one another. The researcher collected the handwriting samples from five different groups that included illiterate persons, old aged persons, ill persons, a combination of old age and ill persons and simulated forged writings. The researcher applied forensic examination rules to all these handwriting samples to explore whether genuine handwriting tremors can be differentiated from tremors of forgery and whether genuine tremors can be correlated with specific group of writers.

Each writer was provided a standard text which consisted of all alphabets of English literature and all digits from 0 to 9, which they were requested to write in case they agreed to voluntarily participate in the research.

Wavering and broken strokes forming the letters of a writer's handwriting deviate from the normal style of writing, but they retain sufficient personage and style characteristics to individualize the writer. These rhythmic movements are practically impossible to imitate with same writing speed, skill, movement and pen pressure. The tremors appearing in old age group were the most consistent pattern of tremors. Normally these tremors were repetitive and appeared in specific locales. The tremors in illiterate writers were the most unpredictable, both in magnitude and locale.