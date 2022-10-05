Dussehra 2022: Is it a bank holiday today? Know in which states bank will remain closed today

File Photo

October 2022 is full of festivals with Dussehra, Durga Puja, Diwali, alll being celebrated in the same month. It is because of this that October 2022 has a total of 21 bank holidays. These 21 holidays also include weekend leaves on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. While all banks, across India, remain shut on public holidays, some banks observe regional festivals and holidays.

RBI has released the list of bank holidays for the month of October. According to the guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the state. It is important that customers check the list of holidays before visiting their nearest bank.

Today, October 5, 2022, is observed as Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva in many states and therefore banks are closed in all states of India today except for Manipur.

In a lot of Indian states, Dussehra is celebrated between October 3-7 and holidays are therefore different for each state.

Bank Holiday on October 5, 2022

Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

Banks will be closed across India, except in Imphal.

Bank Holiday on October 6, 2022

Durga Puja (Dasain)

Banks will be closed in Gangtok

Bank Holiday on October 7, 2022

Banks will be closed in Gangtok.

Is the stock market closed today?

The BSE and NSE will remain shut on October 5, 2022, on Dussehra, October 24, 2022, on Diwali/Laxmi Puja, and October 26, 2022, on Diwali Balipritipada

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will also remain closed for trading on October 5, 24, and 26 in the first half of the day’s trading session (between 9 and 5 pm).

Meanwhile, the agriculture commodity exchange NCDEX (National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited) is set to remain closed for trading in the morning (9 am - 5 pm) and evening sessions (5 pm - 9 pm) on October 5 and 26.