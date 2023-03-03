DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Neelam Krishnamoorthy wins Powerful Voice for Social Change

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Neelam Krishnamoorthy wins in lifestyle category

Rising and influential women were honoured today at the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 inaugural. A broad range of renowned award categories, including those for the auto, FMCG, retail, health, e-commerce, start-ups, jewellery, and other industries, recognised women leaders. Neelam Krishnamoorthy, an activist, received DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 in the category "social service" for Powerful voice for social change.

Following the tragic fire that destroyed Uphaar Cinema and claimed the lives of their children Unnati (17) and Ujjwal (13) Neelam Krishnamoorthy and her husband Sekhar bravely campaigned for justice for more than two decades. In the national capital's Uphaar fire tragedy more than 25 years ago, 59 people asphyxiated to death and another 103 were gravely hurt in the following stampede.

Following the tragic event, some families chose to overlook their plea for justice due to their grief or fear of retaliation from powerful people, while others joined the organisation that Krishnamoorthy had founded. The Association of Uphaar Tragedy Victims (AVUT) was formed on June 30. The couple worked tirelessly as researchers, paralegals, and campaigners to obtain justice for their children as well as the countless families who lost loved ones.

An elite group of jurors carefully examined the nominees' work in accordance with a number of judgement criteria, including leadership, accomplishments, and future potential.

Chief Guest Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways, and Keynote Speaker BK Shivani attended the Women Achievers Awards 2023 ceremony. Some of the panellists in the discussion series at the event were industry leaders like Supriya Paul (Josh Talks), Kanta Singh (Deputy Director-UN Women), Dr. Ranjana Kumari (Director, Centre for Social), Maya Vishwakarma (Padwoman), etc.

The event featured panel discussions with prominent women from a variety of industries on topics like "The role of Indian successful women in boosting the Indian economy and elevating the society" and "Is Homemaking the first step towards Entrepreneurship for women?" on March 3, 2023 at Le Meridian, New Delhi. These honours served as a catalyst for the rest of society to emulate these women's hard work as well as a form of compensation for their efforts.