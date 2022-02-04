Uttar Pradesh Final Zee Opinion Poll LIVE: BJP leading in Central UP, Yogi Adityanath most popular CM

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 are just around the corner, will commence from February 10, and the results are expected to be out by March 10. Just a few weeks shy of the polling process, the opinion polls conducted by Zee News show what to expect from the polls this time.

Zee News has conducted an opinion poll for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 to determine the polling behavior of the voters.

The 'Janata Ka Mood' - touted as the biggest opinion poll ever - has received over 12 lakh responses from people of the five states.

The opinion poll has been jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company.

Meanwhile, today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on BJP’s ticket. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the polls from Karhal seat of UP's Mainpuri.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Central UP Final Opinion poll– CM choice

Yogi Adityanath (BJP) 47%

Akhilesh Yadav (SP) 35%

Mayawati (BSP) 9%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress) 4%

Others 5%

Central UP Final Opinion poll– Seats projection

BJP+ 47-49 seats

SP+ 16-20 seats

Congress 1-2 seats

BSP 0

Others 0

Central UP– Vote share

BJP+ 46%

SP+ 32%

Congress 3%

BSP 14%

Others 5%

Awadh Final Opinion poll– CM choice

Yogi Adityanath 47%

Akhilesh Yadav 34%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 5%

Mayawati 10%

Others 4%

Awadh Final Opinion poll-- Seats

BJP+ 76-82 seats

SP+ 34-38 seats

Congress 1-3 seats

BSP 0 seats

Others 1-3 seats

Awadh Final Opinion poll --Vote share

BJP+ 41%

SP+ 32%

Congress 6%

BSP 12%

Others 9%

Rohilkhand Final Opinion poll— CM choice

Yogi Adityanath (BJP) 45%

Akhilesh Yadav (SP) 39%

Mayawati (BSP) 9%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress) 3%

Rohilkhand Final Opinion poll (25 seats) – Seats projection

BJP+ 15-17 seats

SP+ 8-10 seats

BSP 0 seats

Congress 0 seats

Others 0 seats

Bundelkhand Final Opinion poll– Seats projection

BJP+ 17-19 seats

SP+ 0-1 seat

Congress 0

BSP 0

Others 0

In the final opinion poll, BJP's vote share has declined by 10 percent, while BSP is gaining by 10% as compared to our first opinion poll.

Bundelkhand Final Opinion poll– Vote share

BJP+ 49%

SP+ 21%

BSP 19%

Congress 5%

Others 6%

Bundelkhand region in UP has 7 districts and 19 seats.

In the last one month there has been no major change in Western UP. Every party is getting the same number of seats in Western UP in the final opinion poll as our first poll.

Western UP Final Opinion poll-- Seats projection

BJP+ 33-37 seats

Samajwadi Party+ 33-37 seats

BSP 2-4 seats

Congress 0 seats

Others 0 seats

Western UP Final Opinion poll-- CM choice

Yogi Adityanath 43%

Akhilesh Yadav 41%

Mayawati 9%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 4%

Others 3%

Zee News Final opinion poll

Western Uttar Pradesh-- Vote share

BJP 36%

Samajwadi Party 37%

BSP 14%

Congress 6%

Others 7%

The sample size of the survey conducted by Zee News was 3 lakh. The opinion poll was conducted between January 20 to February 2.