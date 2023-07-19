INDIA's demand for discussion on Manipur in Parliament non-negotiable: Congress

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

Rhea Chakraborty reacts after NCB decides not to challenge her bail in drugs case

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' 'buy 1 get 1' offer, what it means for 36 lakh shareholders

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

Rhea Chakraborty reacts after NCB decides not to challenge her bail in drugs case

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Rhea Chakraborty reacts after NCB decides not to challenge her bail in drugs case

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

HomeIndia

India

INDIA's demand for discussion on Manipur in Parliament non-negotiable: Congress

Jairam Ramesh said opposition parties are going into the Monsoon Session, starting Thursday, with a positive mindset

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 09:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The opposition's demand for a discussion on the situation in Manipur during the Monsoon Session is "non-negotiable", senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday, asserting that the government must shun its "my way or the highway" approach and follow a middle path for smooth functioning of Parliament.

In an interview with PTI, Congress general secretary in-charge communications also said his party will oppose the bill that would be brought in to replace the Delhi ordinance, which he alleged "curtails constitutional rights and responsibilities of the elected government".

He said that during a Parliament session, all opposition parties come together and decide the strategy, and after the Bengaluru meeting, their enthusiasm has increased, Ramesh said. "A new enthusiasm has come, we have got a new name. We are not 'opposition party', we are the 'INDIA Party' now. We are opposition because we are opposing the ruling BJP but we are part of this alliance INDIA," Ramesh said.

Ramesh said opposition parties are going into the Monsoon Session, starting Thursday, with a positive mindset but asserted that the primary responsibility of getting Parliament to function is that of the government of the day. The session is scheduled to end on August 11.

In a parliamentary democracy, the opposition must have its say and the government will have its way, the Congress' chief whip in Rajya Sabha said. Asked if it will be the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) versus the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Parliament session also, Ramesh said, "Every morning (during Parliament sessions) all opposition parties meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. So every session we coordinate our strategy, and this session is not going to be any different."

"Yesterday, we had a meeting of 26 parties that make up the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- they all agreed... On the issues that are going to be taken up in Parliament. Manipur is number one. Hundreds of people have been killed, thousands have been displaced, lakhs are living in relief camps, the prime minster is silent, the home minister (Amit Shah) has been ineffective, the chief minister (N Biren Singh) has been a disaster, the double engine government has completely destroyed Manipur," he said.

The Congress has been seeking a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue, which is facing ethnic violence since May 3 and has seen many fatalities. Attacking the prime minister over the Manipur issue, Ramesh said he is taking a meeting on the eight cheetah deaths but there is no expression of concern from him on the situation in the northeastern state.

Ramesh stressed that the prime minister should participate in the debate on Manipur. "We call ourselves the mother of democracy, what sort of mother of democracy we have when the prime minister is not speaking, when he is not even attending (Parliament), when issues of public concern are not allowed to be raised, when issues of public concern are not being allowed to be raised, when remarks are being expunged," the Congress leader said. Ramesh also termed the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha as "an act of extreme political vendetta".

READ | Karnataka Assembly: 10 BJP MLAs, including 4 ex-ministers, suspended for 'indecent, disrespectful' behaviour

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I have heard enough falsehoods': Zeenat Aman recalls 'cruel statements' about her

One mistake destroyed this actress' career, missed chance to be Salman Khan's heroine, can you identify her?

PM Kisan Yojna's 14th installment to be released on this date; check details

Meet actress who faced discrimination at home, was banned from standing on terrace, picking up phone

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram join Khalsa Aid to help flood victims in Haryana, distribute food, water and other essentials

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE