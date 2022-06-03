IPL 'mystery girl' Malti Chahar looks gorgeous at brother Deepak Chahar's wedding, check viral photos

Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar, who was once known as the 'mystery girl' of IPL, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a lehenga at her brother's wedding.
Team India and CSK pacer Deepak Chahar got married to his longtime girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a grand wedding ceremony on June 2, in Agra.
While Deepak Chahar's brother Rahul Chahar also attended the wedding and kept sharing glimpses and inside photos, his sister Malti Chahar also looked gorgeous in a colourful lehenga.
Earlier, Malti Chahar was also known as the 'mystery girl' of IPL, but later it was known that she was actually Deepak Chahar's sister.
Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the viral pictures of Malti Chahar (All images courtesy: Malti Chahar, Instagram):
1. Malti Chahar looks drop-dead gorgeous in lehenga
Deepak Chahar's sister Malti opted for a colourful lehenga for her brother's big day, and while she herself didn't share a picture of herself, she reshared a picture, giving her fans a glimpse of her lovely outfit.
2. Malti Chahar is a big fan of MS Dhoni and CSK
Deepak Chahar's sister Malti had earlier hogged the limelight during an IPL 2018 clash in Pune between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Her tense look combined with her simple beauty had got social media curious and it was later revealed that the 'mystery woman' was the sister of CSK pacer Deepak Chahar.
Malti is a die-hard MS Dhoni fan and she supports Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL.
3. Malti Chahar's love for CSK
Since her brother Deepak plays for CSK, and she herself is also a big MS Dhoni fan, Malti regular shares pictures of herself rooting for the four-time IPL champs. She also supports Punjab Kings (PBKS), for whom her brother Rahul Chahar plays.
4. Malti Chahar shared a hilarious message for Deepak, Jaya's honeymoon
Malti Chahar came up with a hilarious yet cute post for her brother Deepak Chahar after his marriage. She took to social media and share a pic of herself with her brother and Jaya Bhardwaj and in the caption, she wrote, "Ab ladki hui humari….Wish you guys a very happy married life, please take care of your back during your honeymoon..we have World Cup ahead."
5. When Deepak Chahar wanted Malti Chahar to get married soon
Both Deepak and Malti share a good bond, and it's visible from their social media interactions as well. Earlier, Malti had shared a picture with her siblings, along with a caption that read, "Who's next?", and the CSK pacer replied to it by commenting, "We all want you to be next," along with a laughing emoji.
6. Malti Chahar to make her Bollywood debut soon
Malti Chahar will soon be making her Bollywood debut with the project named 'Ishq Pashmina'. The film will be a love story featuring Bhavin Bhanushali, who has previously appeared in movies and shows such as 'De De Pyaar De', 'Vellapanti' and 'A.I. SHA: My Virtual Girlfriend'.