IPL 'mystery girl' Malti Chahar looks gorgeous at brother Deepak Chahar's wedding, check viral photos

Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar, who was once known as the 'mystery girl' of IPL, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a lehenga at her brother's wedding.

Team India and CSK pacer Deepak Chahar got married to his longtime girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a grand wedding ceremony on June 2, in Agra.

While Deepak Chahar's brother Rahul Chahar also attended the wedding and kept sharing glimpses and inside photos, his sister Malti Chahar also looked gorgeous in a colourful lehenga.

Earlier, Malti Chahar was also known as the 'mystery girl' of IPL, but later it was known that she was actually Deepak Chahar's sister.

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the viral pictures of Malti Chahar (All images courtesy: Malti Chahar, Instagram):