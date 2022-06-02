Deepak Chahar gets married to Jaya Bhardwaj, Check pics of the wedding ceremony

Deepak Chaha

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, who also plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), married long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a lavish wedding in a hotel in Agra on June 2.

The wedding took place at the Jaypee Palace hotel in Agra. Rahul Chahar, who had earlier shared glimpses of haldi and sangeet ceremony ahead of Deepak's wedding, posted the first picture of the newly-wed couple on his Instagram account. Check out his post.

Apart from Rahul Chahar, Some fans also posed the wedding pictures of Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj taking wedding promises. Check out

Deepak and Jaya had announced their relationship during IPL 2021. After Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) last league stage fixture of the 2nd half of IPL 2021, Chahar had proposed Jaya. The proposal was televised live and had hogged much limelight back then.