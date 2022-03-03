IPL 2022: Probable playing XI of four-time champs Chennai Super Kings

After having won the IPL title in 2021, defending champs Chennai Super Kings will try to retain the coveted trophy.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and one of the most successful sides in the cash-rich league are likely to open their campaign on March 26, in the opening match of IPL 2022. While CSK had a great auction, wherein they were able to buy plenty of their former players, they're likely to face all the more competition in retaining the IPL trophy as two new sides join the league.
With that said, in this article, we will take a look at how Chennai Super Kings could line up in the upcoming IPL campaign:
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad
Having lit up the IPL last season with his stunning performances, young Ruturaj Gaikwad will look to continue his good form with the four-time IPL champs. Last season's purple cap winner, Gaikwad recently suffered a wrist injury but he's likely to join the CSK camp in the coming days nonetheless.
2. Devon Conway
Having failed to sign Faf du Plessis, CSK pulled off a major coup as they roped in Devon Conway. The New Zealand batter has struck 602 runs in 20 T20I matches, with a staggering strike rate of 50.17. He can be the perfect partner to Ruturaj Gaikwad, and together, they could form a deadly opening partnership.
3. Moeen Ali
One of the most renowned all-rounders in world cricket, Moeen Ali has been a handy addition for CSK, since joining the franchise in 2021. The Englishman has the ability to whack a few big hits, while he can also deliver his quota of four overs to give the team another spin option.
4. Robin Uthappa
After having helped CSK win the final last year with a handy contribution of 31 runs in 15 balls in last season's final, Robin Uthappa will seek to cement his position in the playing XI this time around. A batsman who can bat anywhere in the middle-order, Uthappa could play a decent match winner's role.
5. Ambati Rayudu
In the past few years, Rayudu has been a key cog for Chennai Super Kings, since joining up with the franchise in 2018. He can play a finisher's role, and can also chip in as an anchor in case of a collapse. The veteran right-hander is a decent fielder, he can keep the wickets as well, all in all, Rayudu could be a key asset.
6. MS Dhoni
The man, the myth, the legend, MS Dhoni will continue to lead CSK in hopes of winning a record-equalling fifth IPL title. Despite his age, Dhoni remains one of the best wicket-keepers in IPL, and he can be the mentor who can lead CSK through their transitional phase. As a captain, he has an envious record, and his presence will be of utmost importance for the defending champs.
7. Ravindra Jadeja
Chennai Super Kings' top retention this year, Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket. He has scored 2386 runs in 200 IPL games while amassing 127 wickets as well. Add to that his world-class fielding, you have a complete package. Moreover, since returning from injury, Jadeja has been looking good for Team India also, which will please CSK a lot.
8. Shivam Dube
In Shivam Dube, CSK seems to have found an almost like to like replacement for Shardul Thakur. While he may have played fewer games than Thakur, Dube is a decent all-rounder who can bowl in the slog overs if need be. He also can hit a few big shots, so he could be one of the youngsters to watch out for.
9. Chris Jordan
Chris Jordan's addition could be a crucial call for CSK, who seem to have lost Deepak Chahar through injury, despite having lavished INR 14 crore on the Indian pacer. Jordan offers a somewhat similar style of all-round ability, and if Chahar makes a miraculous recovery he can come in and replace the Englishman.
10. Dwayne Bravo
One of CSK's old war-horses, Dwayne Bravo has been a key performer for the franchise down the years. He can hit the big shots, he can bowl in the death overs, Bravo is a great fielder, and with his wealth of experience in the T20 format, he can be the perfect mentor for all the young players in the dressing room.
11. Adam Milne
The Kiwis pacer may have been a tad bit expensive in the past, but with just nine IPL matches played, Adam Milne has a huge potential going forward. He can bowl at 150 clicks which is a handy option to have, particularly with Deepak Chahar ruled out through injury.