India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Updates: New Zealand wins the toss and opts to bowl first, team India makes no change

India vs New Zealand

Team India will be facing off against New Zealand in the third and the final ODI match of the series which will be played in Hagley Oval in New Zealand. Indian are trailing the series by 1-0 having lost the first game of the series and second match getting washed out. This is going to be an exciting game as it will be a must-win encounter for Team India.

There was a lot of talk surrounding the exclusion of Sanju Samson in the second ODI, he played well in the third ODI, but was still left out with Deepak Hooda being favoured in his place. Dhawan revealed that he made the change in need of a sixth bowling option.

India failed to defend a 307-run target in the first ODI and thus needed more bite in their bowling attack. Shardul Thakur paved the way for Deepak Chahar, so it remains to be seen how the Indian team will line up for the must-win game. Tom Latham and Kane Williamson's partnership proved to be match winning for the Kiwis. The duo added 221 runs for thefourth wicket and easily chased down the target with 17 balls to spare.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Details

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI is scheduled to start at 07:00 AM IST on Wednesday, November 30 at Christchurch. The live telecast will be available on the DD Sports channel. The live streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime app and website.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham