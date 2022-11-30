India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Updates: New Zealand wins the toss and opts to bowl first, team India makes no change

Team India will be facing off against New Zealand in the third and the final ODI match of the series which will be played in Hagley Oval in New Zealand. Indian are trailing the series by 1-0 having lost the first game of the series and second match getting washed out. This is going to be an exciting game as it will be a must-win encounter for Team India.
There was a lot of talk surrounding the exclusion of Sanju Samson in the second ODI, he played well in the third ODI, but was still left out with Deepak Hooda being favoured in his place. Dhawan revealed that he made the change in need of a sixth bowling option.
India failed to defend a 307-run target in the first ODI and thus needed more bite in their bowling attack. Shardul Thakur paved the way for Deepak Chahar, so it remains to be seen how the Indian team will line up for the must-win game. Tom Latham and Kane Williamson's partnership proved to be match winning for the Kiwis. The duo added 221 runs for thefourth wicket and easily chased down the target with 17 balls to spare.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Details
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI is scheduled to start at 07:00 AM IST on Wednesday, November 30 at Christchurch. The live telecast will be available on the DD Sports channel. The live streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime app and website.
Squads:
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham
Speaking during the toss, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that he would have liked to bowl first as well but now team India will look forward to setting a defendable target. Team India has made no change from the previous ODI.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss for the third time in a row in the series and has opted to bowl first. Adam Milne comes back in place for Bracewell for the 3rd ODI.
Good news coming from the venue as covers are completely off from the ground and captains are out in the middle. It is expected that we'll have a schedduled start.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played at Hagley Oval cricket Stadium. This game is scheduled to start at 7:00 AM IST and the live streaming will be available on Amazon Prime
The Hagley Oval provides a neutral wicket where both departments are expected to receive a decent amount of help from the surface once again in this match. Spinners may play a promising role in the middle overs on this track.
The temperature is expected to hover around 15°C on the matchday with 94% humidity and 23 km/hr wind speed. There is a 60% chance of precipitation during the game.