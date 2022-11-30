Did Riyan Parag take a sly dig at Dinesh Karthik? Former's 'Assam hai aasaan nahi' tweet goes viral

Riyan Parag, Dinesh Karthik

Riyan Parag smashed 174 runs in the quarterfinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 against Jammu and Kashmir, helping Assam chase down the required 351-run target, as they reached the semifinal. After the match, Parag appeared to take a sly dig at Dinesh Karthik with a tweet that is going viral all over social media.

After helping Assam reach the semifinals, wherein they will take on Maharashtra, Parag came up with a cheeky tweet that read, "Say it louder... Assam hai aasaan nai."

Say it louder.

"Assam hai aasaan nai — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) November 28, 2022

This, after veteran Indian keeper Dinesh Karthik had earlier suggested that teams from North East must not be kept in the same elite groups as others, instead, they should have a separate group.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu smashed more than 500 runs in 50 overs against Arunachal Pradesh in the group stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as Narayan Jagadeesan broke the world record for the highest individual score in men's List A cricket by hammering 277 runs.

Karthik congratulated his fellow teammate but suggested that teams from North East should have a group of their own.

Can’t they have a separate group and then qualify ? — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 21, 2022

"Also on another side note Does it make sense to have the north east teams play the elite teams in the league phase. It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off! Can’t they have a separate group and then qualify ?" tweeted DK.

Parag meanwhile paid little heed to what others had to say as he carried Assam to the final four of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the middle-order batsman smashing three centuries and two fifties en route to the semis.