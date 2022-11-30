Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Did Riyan Parag take a sly dig at Dinesh Karthik? Former's 'Assam hai aasaan nahi' tweet goes viral

Riyan Parag helped Assam qualify for the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal after which his 'Assam hai aasaan nahi' tweet went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 01:17 AM IST

Did Riyan Parag take a sly dig at Dinesh Karthik? Former's 'Assam hai aasaan nahi' tweet goes viral
Riyan Parag, Dinesh Karthik

Riyan Parag smashed 174 runs in the quarterfinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 against Jammu and Kashmir, helping Assam chase down the required 351-run target, as they reached the semifinal. After the match, Parag appeared to take a sly dig at Dinesh Karthik with a tweet that is going viral all over social media. 

After helping Assam reach the semifinals, wherein they will take on Maharashtra, Parag came up with a cheeky tweet that read, "Say it louder... Assam hai aasaan nai."

This, after veteran Indian keeper Dinesh Karthik had earlier suggested that teams from North East must not be kept in the same elite groups as others, instead, they should have a separate group. 

READ| Riyan Parag smashes 174 in 116 balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy, RR's Marvel-inspired tweet goes viral

Earlier, Tamil Nadu smashed more than 500 runs in 50 overs against Arunachal Pradesh in the group stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as Narayan Jagadeesan broke the world record for the highest individual score in men's List A cricket by hammering 277 runs. 

Karthik congratulated his fellow teammate but suggested that teams from North East should have a group of their own. 

"Also on another side note Does it make sense to have the north east teams play the elite teams in the league phase. It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off! Can’t they have a separate group and then qualify ?" tweeted DK. 

READ| Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the internet, shares his Man of the Match Award with Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Parag meanwhile paid little heed to what others had to say as he carried Assam to the final four of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the middle-order batsman smashing three centuries and two fifties en route to the semis. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dhanteras 2022: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day
Sahar Afsha, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim: Celebrities who quit showbiz to follow religion
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hyderabad: Class 10 girl gang-raped by classmates, blackmailed with video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.