IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match 23 live updates and scorecard.

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: After beating Pakistan in a last-ball thriller, Team India will lock horns with Netherlands next, in the T20 World Cup 2022 match 23 in Sydney on Thursday, October 27. The Men in Blue are currently in second place in Group B with two points, whereas Netherlands are yet to open their account.

The Dutch side lost their previous match against Bangladesh, but skipper Scott Edwards pointed out that they have 'nothing to lose' given they will be going up against the mighty Indian team.

With Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82-run inning bailing out Team India against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma and Co will be hoping to dish out a more clinical performance and boost their net run rate against the minnows.

