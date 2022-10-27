India vs Netherlands: Washout threat looms over match, Sydney braces for severe thunderstorm

File Photo

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: With India set to play their second Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup at Sydney, an unexpected storm threatens to kill the game. The India vs Netherlands match is scheduled to start at 6:00 pm local time (12:30 pm IST).

While favourable match conditions were forecast earlier, a “fast-moving” and ”dangerous” storm has now resulted in washout concerns. There is a warning out that “particularly severe” weather is likely to hit Sydney’s south.

“Thunderstorms are continuing to affect parts of #Sydney and the #Illawarra. Heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hail are possible,” tweeted the Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales.

Latest warnings suggest parts of Sydney could see hailstones crashing down with size “larger than grapes” and it could cause some damage. As per the Bureau of Meteorology, Australian, Sydney will have a partly cloudy sky on Thursday with medium (40%) chance of showers, becoming less likely in the evening. The weather agency also forecasts chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening.

Meanwhile, the South Africa vs Bangladesh match of the T20 World Cup at the same venue is underway after minor disruption due to rains. However, no overs were lost due to the delay.

India take on Netherlands in their second match at the T20 World Cup in the evening at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Fans will be hoping that the rain gods show kindness and let a complete 40-over match be played out.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain and wk), Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidimanuru, Max o Dowd, Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmed.

